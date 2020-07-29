Katy Perry Reveals Which Song She’s Excited To Sing For Her Daughter

Katy Perry is due anytime now and she’s ready for it.

Appearing on SiriusXM, the singer, who is pregnant with her first child, was asked what song she is excited for her daughter to hear.

RELATED: Katy Perry Announced Her New Album ‘Smile’ Is Being Delayed By Two Weeks

“The last song on my record coming out August 28, is a song called ‘What Makes A Woman’ and, you know, it’s a song about how you are going to have a tough time measuring what truly makes a woman because women are so many things and I like to say not one thing, not just one thing,” Perry said.

“And such chameleons, and so adaptable, and so malleable and transformative and can handle the weight of the world on their backs and do it all in heels and make it look pretty effortless sometimes,” she continued. “I’ve just experienced, kind of the feeling, just, I feel very empowered creating a life and being a working woman whilst doing that. It’s like, I mean, it’s like, you know, can you create limbs while promoting a record, hello. I feel good, I feel like I have a lot of energy, I feel really blessed with my body and I have, you know, so much love for what I do and yeah so “What Makes a Woman” will be a song that will kind of secretly be dedicated to her.”

RELATED: Katy Perry Spills On Why She Turned Down David Guetta’s ‘Titanium’

Also during the interview, Perry opened up about how she was inspired by dark moments in the creative process of her upcoming album Smile.

“I think the hardest part is separating how overwhelming and intense the feelings are, and driving myself tot he studio and setting my phone aside or off, and writing and investigating the feelings for hours on end,” she said of her process.