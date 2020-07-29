Tegan And Sara Premiere ‘I Know I’m Not The Only One’ Music Video

Tegan and Sara debut the music video for “I Know I’m Not the Only One” with a 25-minute YouTube special.

The premiere is part of a special diving into memories and music the sisters have shared over the years. Tegan and Sara talked about the music video and their upcoming projects.

The song’s visuals were shot in Vancouver and feature an incredible roster of cameos from prominent local artists and musicians such as Kimmortal, Dan Mangan, Louise Burns, among others.

Tegan and Sara also announced the release of their Hey, We’re Just Like You (The Remixes) EP dropping August 7. It will feature five reworked tracks from their 2019 critically acclaimed album Hey, We’re Just Like You.