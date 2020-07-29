Brad Paisley Debuts Star-Studded ‘No I In Beer’ Music Video

Brad Paisley is bringing together the country music world for his quarantine anthem, “No I In Beer”.

The singer debuted a star-studded virtual video, featuring some of his music industry pals and fans from across the world.

With guest appearances from Kelsea Ballerini to Darius Rucker to Lindsay Ell all the way in Calgary, Paisley got them all.

Jimmie Allen, Clayton Kershaw, Peyton Manning, Tim McGraw and Carrie Underwood also appeared in the video.

Thanks to my friend @bradpaisley for inviting me to be in the new video!! Check out the #NoIInBeer video out now on @YouTube: https://t.co/lvyM6NT4q4 pic.twitter.com/16VHngeLwB — thetimmcgraw (@TheTimMcGraw) July 29, 2020

Paisley asked fans to send in video submissions earlier this year and clips came pouring in from 39 countries. Over 225 people are part of the final video that Paisley edited himself.

The country crooner dropped the anthem during the early days of quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.