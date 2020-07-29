Leah Remini Says Tom Cruise ‘Manipulated His Image’ To Be A ‘Good Guy’ Through Scientology

Former Scientologist Leah Remini is setting her sights on Tom Cruise, claiming the religious group has helped the “Top Gun” actor carefully cultivate a “good guy” image that’s far from the truth.

“I think it’s time for people to start waking up to the real facts here. Tom has for years manipulated his image to be the good guy,” Remini tells Us Weekly. “Although I believe there was a time when Tom was a decent and kindhearted person, he has morphed himself into David Miscavige [leader of Scientology] and is completely dedicated to Scientology’s mission to ‘clear’ planet Earth — which means making 80 per cent of the world’s population into Scientologists.”

The “King Of Queens” star grew up as a member of the Church of Scientology but left the organization in 2013.

Since then, she has exposed much of the organization’s beliefs and expressed her own misgivings about their teachings through her Emmy-winning series “Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath”.

Earlier this month, the actress claimed Cruise’s actions were “not consistent” with his public persona. Remini’s statement came around the same time Cruise’s “Mission: Impossible II” co-star Thandie Newton called him a “very dominant individual.”

Saying it takes “huge balls to do what she did,” Remini praised Newton in an interview with The Daily Beast. “If more people speak out in that way, and be brave enough to do so, I think we might get somewhere. Tom has gotten away with being this ‘nice guy,’ because that’s what Scientology policy says — to create good PR in the world and make those ‘good actions’ known.”

“Tom has for years used Scientology and its staff to do his dirty work,” Remini says.

One of her claims includes that Cruise used Scientology to end his 11-year marriage to Nicole Kidman with the help of Tommy Davis, the Senior Vice President of the Church Of Scientology Celebrity Center.

Remini says Cruise “used confidential Scientology counselling sessions to bring a wedge between Tom and his wife Nicole because Nicole didn’t want to do Scientology anymore,” Remini states. “And David Miscavige, through Marty Rathbun, got rid of Nicole to get Tom closer to Scientology.”

The “Second Act” star also alleges Cruise was involved in causing a woman she knows to “go bankrupt,” something in direct opposition to his public “good guy” image he cultivates.

“Tom has for years used his Church to torture his employees by sending them in for interrogations at their expense, causing a woman I know to go bankrupt simply because the hours she worked for Tom made it impossible for her to raise her family,” she claims. “She was interrogated and punished by her church for years, causing her to lose her home. These are some of the things Tom has done that never get talked about, and I think it’s time to change that.”

ET Canada has reached out to Cruise’s rep for comment.