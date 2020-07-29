‘Succession’ Star Nicholas Braun Releases New Song ‘Antibodies’

Nicholas Braun is more than just Cousin Greg.

On Wednesday, the “Succession” star released his new song “Antibodies (Do You Have The)”, inspired by the coronavirus pandemic and Blink-182.

RELATED: The Cast Of ‘Succession’ Teases What The Season 2 Finale Could Mean For The Future

“If you come within six feet, it’s mask on, mask on, mask on, mask on,” he sings on the track. “But if you’ve got antibodies, it’s pants off, pants off, pants off, pants off.”

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Braun said, “It’s born out of, I was in quarantine, I was in Los Angeles, I was staying at a friend’s house. They were doing a full lockdown deal and they were like, ‘You should be really careful about going out and talking to people.’ And I said, ‘I might go on a date,’ and they were like… ‘Don’t do that. Don’t do that.’ ‘Don’t be near a person.'”

RELATED: Dan Levy Talks To Kieran Culkin About Playing Wealthy Sons On ‘Schitt’s Creek’ And ‘Succession’

He continued, “So I was in this two week quarantine away from even my friends in this house and I think my brain just started turning like, what would make this okay? Or what would allow me to go on a social distance walk with somebody? And maybe it’s the antibodies. And, obviously, just felt like a punk song because it’s the word antibodies… I knew it had to be in the Blink-182, Papa Roach, POD realm.”

The song drop comes one day after Braun was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the 2020 Emmys for his role on “Succession”.