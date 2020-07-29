Kylie Jenner Takes Possession Of Uncanny Kris Jenner Wax Figure

Kylie Jenner will always have Kris Jenner with her.

Kylie, 22, has taken possession of a remarkably lifelike wax figure of her mother Kris, 64.

“Guess who came to live with me now – Kris Jenner’s wax figure,” Jenner said in the video. “She’s mine now and I don’t wanna get any texts or phone calls from my sisters after this… she’s mine. Thanks, mom.””You guys have no idea how real this looks. It’s insane,” she continued. “I can’t even tell you how creepy and amazing this is.”

Kim viewing @KrisJenner’s Wax Figure in her house. pic.twitter.com/nGk25mDGQJ — KKW MAFIA (@KKWMAFIA) December 19, 2019

Kim Kardashian witnessed the statue for the first time last year and it is safe to say she was shocked.

“Oh my god, what is that?! That is so funny. Oh my god, this is so crazy and real,” Kardashian exclaimed. Kris replied, “It’s so you can visit with me and not have to listen to me talk to you.”