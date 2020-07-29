David Schwimmer Assures ‘Friends’ Fans That There Will ‘Definitely’ Be A Reunion

David Schwimmer wants fans to know that while the “Friends” cast is on a break, of sorts, they’re still planning to reunite. The 53-year-old actor, who famously played paleontologist Ross Geller on the beloved series, opened up about the highly anticipated “Friends“ reunion, which has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s definitely going to be a “Friends” reunion. We have a lot of the creative aspects of the show worked out,” he said on Wednesday’s “Today” show. “It’s unscripted but there are going to be some surprise, funny bits. The real questions is when and we’re still trying to figure that out because we want to do it when it’s safe to do so for everyone.”

“So everybody’s on board?” co-anchor Hoda Kotb asked.

RELATED: David Schwimmer Weighs In On The Famous Ross And Rachel ‘We Were On A Break’ ‘Friends’ Debate

“Oh yeah! Yeah, that’s not even a question,” Schwimmer said of his five co-stars, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, and Matthew Perry.