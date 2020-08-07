Report: HBO Max Delays ‘Friends’ Reunion Yet Again Again

“Friends” fans were rejoicing when Deadline reported the highly anticipated reunion special would be doing into production very soon.

In an interview, executives from the production company Fulwell 73 revealed that the special had been planned to shoot at some point within the next two weeks. Details of the reunion are still being kept a secret.

The reunion special was set to debut earlier in 2020 but was delayed in April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The long-awaited reunion was originally scheduled to film in March and air in April, but those plans were scrubbed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite Deadline‘s news, The Hollywood Reporter is reporting the August taping has been delayed indefinitely.

“Sources say the cast and HBO Max leadership all want to reunite in person on the former NBC comedy’s iconic Stage 24 at the Warner Bros. lot so a virtual reunion is not an option,” noted THR.

Last week, “Friends” star David Schwimmer, who famously played paleontologist Ross Geller on the beloved series, discussed the highly anticipated reunion.

“There’s definitely going to be a “Friends” reunion. We have a lot of the creative aspects of the show worked out,” he said on Wednesday’s “Today” show. “It’s unscripted but there are going to be some surprise, funny bits. The real question is when and we’re still trying to figure that out because we want to do it when it’s safe to do so for everyone.”

“So everybody’s on board?” co-anchor Hoda Kotb asked.

“Oh yeah! Yeah, that’s not even a question,” Schwimmer said of his five co-stars, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, and Matthew Perry.