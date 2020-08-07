Report: HBO Max Delays ‘Friends’ Reunion Yet Again Again

“Friends” fans were rejoicing when Deadline reported the highly anticipated reunion special would be doing into production very soon.
In an interview, executives from the production company Fulwell 73 revealed that the special had been planned to shoot at some point within the next two weeks. Details of the reunion are still being kept a secret.
The reunion special was set to debut earlier in 2020 but was delayed in April due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Despite Deadline‘s news, The Hollywood Reporter is reporting the August taping has been delayed indefinitely.
“Sources say the cast and HBO Max leadership all want to reunite in person on the former NBC comedy’s iconic Stage 24 at the Warner Bros. lot so a virtual reunion is not an option,” noted THR.
Last week, “Friends” star David Schwimmer, who famously played paleontologist Ross Geller on the beloved series, discussed the highly anticipated reunion.
“There’s definitely going to be a “Friends” reunion. We have a lot of the creative aspects of the show worked out,” he said on Wednesday’s “Today” show. “It’s unscripted but there are going to be some surprise, funny bits. The real question is when and we’re still trying to figure that out because we want to do it when it’s safe to do so for everyone.”
“So everybody’s on board?” co-anchor Hoda Kotb asked.
“Oh yeah! Yeah, that’s not even a question,” Schwimmer said of his five co-stars, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, and Matthew Perry.
Schwimmer expressed a similar sentiment earlier this month when speaking with ET about the reunion.
“I can tell you that we are hoping to shoot [the reunion] in August, in mid-August, but honestly, we will do it when it’s safe,” he told ET at the time. “There has always been a hope that a component of that reunion show will have a live audience, which makes the whole thing really tricky. We are obviously not going to risk anyone’s health by doing this.”
And during Wednesday’s interview, Schwimmer got a surprise message from a very key former co-star, Angela Featherstone, who played Chloe the Copy Girl. In case you don’t remember Chloe, she’s the girl that Ross got together with while he was on his controversial “break” from Rachel Green (Aniston).
“If you’re asking me, David, there’s no question we were on a break. It’s not even debatable,” Schwimmer insisted.
So what does Chloe think?
“All I know is he was definitely on a break when he was with me. But you tell Ross I own my own copy shop if he ever wants anything done free,” Featherstone flirtatiously added in her video message.
