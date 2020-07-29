Garth Brooks Will No Longer Vie For CMA Entertainer Of The Year: ‘We Feel Very Lucky With Seven’

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Garth Brooks. Photo by J. Kempin/FilmMagic
Garth Brooks has enough CMA Entertainer of the Year awards for a lifetime.

Brooks announced he would no longer run for re-election for the honour. The move is a permanent one as Brooks would like to see other artists celebrated.

“We feel very lucky with seven,” Brooks said, per Deadline. The country legend admitted fan backlash over his many honours “made winning Entertainer of the Year not that fun to tell you the truth.”

Though some fans and Entertainer of the Year hopefuls may be relieved by the titan’s announcement, one country crooner definitely is not.

He is Garth Brooks. GARTH BROOKS!!!” Blake Shelton tweeted. “I don’t give a s**t what anyone says. ANYONE. Entertainer of the century.”

Brooks won Entertainer of the Year in 1991, 1992, 1997, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019.

