TV Icon Norman Lear Celebrates His 98th Birthday: ‘Not Concerned About The Going, I Just Don’t Like The Leaving’

On Monday, legendary television producer Norman Lear celebrated his 98th birthday.

Lear marked the occasion on Tuesday, with the creator of such classic series as “All in the Family”, “Good Times” and “One Day at a Time” recording a video message on Instagram (which was posted on Wednesday).

“Good morning! So this is the day after my 98th birthday. It was my birthday yesterday. I’m into my 99th year, and it feels remarkably like my 98th year, which felt remarkably like my 89th year. I don’t know, it’s all the same,” he said.

“I can’t help, however, realizing I’m closer to that time when goodbyes are in order, I realize I’m not concerned about the going, I just don’t like the leaving,” he admitted.

“And yesterday so solidified that, because I was with all my six kids and grandkids, and surrounded by all the love I receive, all the love I feel,” Lear continued.

“Leaving is hard. The thought of leaving is hard,” he added. “But the adventure of going remains to be seen. I’ll get back to you.”

As Lear explained in the caption, he waited until Wednesday to post his birthday musings so as not to “muddle with the excitement of yesterday’s Emmy announcement — hence, my sharing a day later.”

In fact, Lear did post a Emmy-themed video on Tuesday, listing his nomination for “One Day at a Time”, multiple nominations for “Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: ‘All In The Family’ and ‘Good Times'”, along with a nod for his wife, Lyn Lear, exec producer of nominated Netflix documentary “The Big Hack”.

“I have a lot to be grateful for,” said Lear.