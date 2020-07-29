Jennifer Garner Attempts To Make Cornbread With Her Mom Via FaceTime

Jennifer Garner is bringing back her “Pretend Cooking Show”.

The actress, 48, shared a new episode of her Instagram cooking show on Monday and made her family’s cornbread recipe. But the best part was the surprise guest star, Garner’s mom, Patricia, who helped out via FaceTime.

“I call my mom every time I make cornbread — even though I’ve written the recipe in every notebook, even though I am sure I could toss it together in my sleep. Maybe watching this will show you why, perhaps, I just like to call my mom,” she captioned the new episode.

In the clip, Garner thinks she’s ready to bake some bread but after hearing from her mom, the stunner realized she doesn’t have the right size skillet so she ops for a Dutch oven instead. Next, the actress discovers she doesn’t have enough oil and no buttermilk.

“Mom, I don’t have buttermilk. I gotta make my buttermilk,” she says before asking how to make it. “Would you use vinegar or would you use lemon? Do you have to wait for it to curdle?”

Her mom responds, “You know, I don’t know Jennifer. I’m rarely without buttermilk.”

Finally, the cornbread makes it into the oven, “How long do you let it cook?” Garner asks her mom. “Honey, until it’s brown.”

The full recipe is on the star’s Instagram page.