Andy Cohen Confirms ‘Real Housewives Of New York City’ Reunion Will Be Filmed In Person Amid COVID-19

The upcoming “Real Housewives Of New York City” reunion is heading back into the studio.

Bravo mogul Andy Cohen confirmed that the reunion, featuring “Housewives” Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps and newcomer Leah McSweeney, will be in person.

The upcoming reunion will be the first one to be filmed in person following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. It is reportedly set to be filmed in early August.

“It looks like we will be doing out ‘RHONY’ reunion in person,” Cohen said on Wednesday’s episode of “Radio Andy”. “There are a lot of protocols… everyone will have to be tested, there is very few crew… we will all sit 6-feet apart.”

“Hopefully this is going to go well,” he added.

It is unclear if Tinsley Mortimer, who made her “RHONY” exit mid-season, will appear.

Many fans have noticed that a lot of Bravo shows look slightly different since the virus hit, as some confessionals have been filmed from home to practice proper social distancing protocols.

“Vanderpump Rules”, “Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills”, “Below Deck” and more have already shot virtual reunions.

“RHONY” airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Slice.