Martha Stewart On Reaction To That Viral Instagram Selfie: ‘I’ve Had 14 Proposals’

Martha Stewart is loving the reaction to her viral Instagram selfie.

The “Martha Knows Best” star chatted about the post-swim photo she posted earlier this month that gained worldwide attention.

And the reaction was shocking to Stewart.

“I’ve had 14 proposals, I don’t know what for, but they’re proposals,” she told E! News. “I haven’t checked lately, that was the first day.”

But despite the relaxing looking photo, Stewart has been busy during her coronavirus quarantine.

“I wish I had time to craft,” she explained. “I have one major craft project… and I have not been able to finish it because we’ve been doing a brand-new show for HGTV. We just finished 6 episodes of ‘Martha Knows Best’.”

“Martha Knows Best” premieres on HGTV Canada on August 2 at 10/10:30 ET/PT.