Naomi Campbell, Gwyneth Paltrow, Laura Dern Pose At Home For New Valentino Campaign

Valentino is debuting a dreamy quarantine campaign.

The star-studded new ads, featuring Naomi Campbell, Gwyneth Paltrow, Laura Dern, Frances McDormand and many more, are part of the Valentino Fall/Winter 2020/2021 collection.

All the stars are wearing pieces by Valentino’s designer Pierpaolo Piccioli, photographed while posing in different areas around their homes.

“I thought I would ask my friends to ask the people they loved to take their pictures, to show them not as what they do, but who they are,” Piccioli told The New York Times of the shoot.

Paltrow was shot by her director/producer hubby Brad Falchuk, Dern got her son Ellery Harper to photograph her and McDormand had Bruno Delbonnel take her photos.

“At the end of the day, it’s an ad campaign for a big fashion house, and I’m very mindful of this,” McDormand told The Times. “This is a very specific time in our culture where we are all trying to balance the needs of the human species with the institutions we’ve created. What this does is provide a glimpse of our personal lives. It’s an alternative to a Zoom meeting.”

“We had so much fun,” she added.