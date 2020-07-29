Jessica Simpson Reveals She Confronted The Woman Who Abused Her As A Child

Jessica Simpson is opening up about righting a wrong from her past.

In Simpson’s memoir Open Book, published earlier this year, she revealed that she experienced abuse from the daughter of a family friend, taking place when she was aged 6 to 12

Simpson, 40, appeared on Wednesday’s edition of Katherine Schwarzenegger’s “Gift of Forgiveness” podcast, and explained how she confronted the woman who abused her all those years ago.

“I would say about eight years ago I confronted her,” Simpson said.

“I went to her and I just said, ‘I know you know what was going on and I know that you were being abused,’ ‘cause she was being abused by an older guy,” Simpson continued.

“And basically, and he was always there at the house as well — he never touched me, but he would abuse her and then she would come to me and do the stuff to me — and so in so many ways I felt bad for her and I was allowing the abuse to happen,” she added.

“I told her in the moment, ‘I know that you have a lot to deal with’ and I told her that I think she should probably talk to someone and find a way to understand those moments and to forgive those moments and to heal from those moments,” she explained. “And [I said], ‘I just want you to know that I forgive you and I don’t really care to be around you that much or ever again, but I do want you to know that, like, I know what happened between us and I’m not gonna live in denial about it.’”

Added Simpson: “I knew that if I was honest with her, it would clear my conscience. I even sent her the book and I told her that I hope that it brings healing.”