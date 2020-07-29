Brie Larson Nails Cover Of Taylor Swift’s ‘The 1’

A Grammy could be in Brie Larson’s future.

The Oscar-winning actress, 30, debuted a new cover of Taylor Swift’s new tune, “The 1”, and it’s killer.

“The 1” is off Swift’s latest record, Folklore.

While playing guitar, Larson breezed over the smooth vocals and lyrics.

“This cover of ‘The 1’ by @taylorswift13 is dedicated to my forever Swiftie friend, Jessie 🎸🥰,” she captioned the clip.

This cover of "the 1" by @taylorswift13 is dedicated to my forever Swiftie friend, Jessie. 🎸🥰 pic.twitter.com/1iSrazWU5a — Brie Larson (@brielarson) July 29, 2020

Larson regularly shares covers on her social media pages. Earlier this month, the “Captain Marvel” actress shared her version of Ariana Grande’s “Be Alright”.

She has previously covered other Grande tunes like “God Is A Woman” and “My Everything”.