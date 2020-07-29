Maisie Williams Stars In Madeon’s Video For ‘Miracle’, Directed By Lena Headey

Maisie Williams is featured in the haunting new music video from Madeon, and it’s a heartbreaker.

In the video for “Miracle”, Williams and another actor play lovers, floating in an ethereal fantasy world until they suddenly come crashing together, an explosion of shattered glass cascading around them.

The action then shifts between a flashback of the pair in a happier time, then at the scene of the accident and once again in the dream world, as all three scenes begin t intersect horrifically.

The video is something of a “Game of Thrones” reunion, given that it was directed by Williams’ “GoT” co-star Lena Headey (a.k.a. wicked Cersei Lannister).

“A few months ago, while I was on tour, Lena reached out about making a video for ‘Miracle.’” Madeon said in a statement.

“Her vision was so clear, it was very different from the way I’ve illustrated the universe of my album Good Faith up to that point but I thought that’s what made the idea so fascinating for me,” said the French singer-songwriter, whose real name is Hugo Pierre Leclercq.

“She focused on the drama of the music and made a beautiful video,” he added. “I’m very honoured that my music inspired her!”