First Look At Jeff Daniels As James Comey And Brendan Gleeson As Trump In Miniseries ‘The Comey Rule’

The drama that played out between former FBI director James Comey and President Donald Trump is coming to TV, and the first teaser has finally been unveiled.

Showtime’s “The Comey Rule” is based on Comedy’s book, A Higher Loyalty, and stars Jeff Daniels as Comey and Brendan Gleeson as Trump.

The two-part, four-hour limited series is described as “an immersive, behind-the-headlines account of the historically turbulent events surrounding the 2016 presidential election and its aftermath, which divided a nation.”

In addition to Daniels and Gleeson, “The Comey Rule” also stars Holly Hunter (as former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates), Michael Kelly (former FBI Director Andrew McCabe), Jennifer Ehle (Patrice Comey), Jonathan Banks (former National Intelligence Director James Clapper), Kingsley Ben-Adir (President Barack Obama), and Peter Coyote (special counsel Robert Mueller.)

Showtime had originally announced it wouldn’t be airing the series until after the 2020 presidential election, which resulted in a letter of protest from the project’s screenwriter, Billy Ray.

“We all were hoping to get this story in front of the American people months before the coming election,” read Ray’s letter, reported by Deadline.

“And that was a reasonable expectation considering that we’d been given a mandate by the network to do whatever was necessary to deliver by May 15. But at some point in March or April, that mandate changed,” Ray continued.

“Word started drifting back to me that a decision about our airdate had been made at the very highest levels of Viacom: all talk of our airing before the election was suddenly a ‘non-starter.’ I and my fellow producers asked for a chance to plead our case on the matter, but we were told that even the discussion itself was a ‘non-starter’ … Why? I don’t know. The health of a media company depends on attracting audiences — and our movie, aired in August of an election year, would have been very big news. Can you imagine the billboards? Comey vs. Trump! A cast loaded with Emmy winners! Yet here we are…”

After Ray’s letter was made public, a decision was made to air “The Comey Rule” over two consecutive nights, Sunday, Sept. 27 and Monday, Sept. 28.

In addition to the has also shared a number of photos:

