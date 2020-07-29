Post Malone Reveals He’s Had Multiple UFO Sightings

When it comes to UFOs, Post Malone is a believer.

The “Rockstar” rapper sat down for a lengthy interview with Joe Rogan, and near the beginning of what ended up being a nearly four-hour conversation, the topic of UFOs and extraterrestrials was broached.

Rogan told Malone that while he’d like to be believe in life on other planets, he’s a bit dubious of the people who claim to have had close encounters.

Malone, however, has seen UFOs — and more than once.

“I’ve seen one. I was probably 16. I was in upstate New York,” he replies near 20:20 mark in the video below.

“Let me precursor this: My aunt and uncle were very strict, and we had to go to bed at very strict deadline — probably 10 p.m. I was looking out the window with my cousin and it’s just a light that just stays there and then just f**kin’ goes off … You can’t explain it.”

Malone then pointed to sightings he’s experienced more recently, in Utah, where he currently live, and Southern California.

“I used to live in Tarzana… It looked kind of like — it sounds corny — but like a classic forcefield … it’s kind of like a dome in a circular shape,” he said.

“And I’m like, ‘How did no one else see this?’ But I was there with like four other f**kin’ people, and they saw it too.”