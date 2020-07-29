Chris Meloni Talks Reviving Elliot Stabler In Upcoming Spinoff ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’

Chris Meloni Zoomed in for a virtual chat with SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” to discuss reprising the role of Det. Elliot Stabler in the upcoming spinoff “Law & Order: Organized Crime”.

The show was initially set to debut as part of NBC’s 2020 fall lineup, until those plans were delayed by COVID-19.

“We’re in the middle of a pandemic production. You know, everything is just insane,” Meloni said about the complications of shooting a crime drama in the midst of a global pandemic.

“You get new edicts out of New York City and New York state, and for good reason. And then you get new rules and regulations coming out of Universal, and then from the unions,” he explained. “You have to service a lot of masters right now, just to make sure everybody is safe, right? What’s the new norm for shooting?”

He added, “that is the long way of saying the writers are breaking rocks, trying to figure out the arc of the story, who the characters are and how they interact, and I have yet to see a script.”

When production does eventually resume, he said he’s looking forward to reviving his most beloved character, but hints that viewers will see some changes in Stabler.

“I think it was his sense of injustice that just brought out the worst aspects of him. I think age, a mellowing, maybe not in his passions but in how he went about doing his job,” he shared.

“I think he has evolved, I think he’s in a good place now with his family, I think he’s at a much better place with himself vis-à-vis the world,” Meloni added.

Recently, Meloni’s “SVU” co-star Mariska Hargitay shared a selfie of the pair enjoying a reunion.

According to Meloni, he happened to be in the neighbourhood and decided to drop in.

“She has some digs out in the country there, so I was out there visiting and doing other stuff and I thought, ‘Why not just drop by for a spot of tea?’ So that’s what we did. We broke bread, we had some laughs,” he added. “We just pick up where we left off — just breaking each other’s chops and having our own language and reminiscing. It’s a good friend … and it’s a nice place to be with her.”