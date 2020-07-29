Elton John Celebrates 30 Years Of Sobriety, Admits If He Hadn’t Sought Help ‘I’d Be Dead’

Elton John celebrated an important milestone on Wednesday.

“Reflecting on the most magical day having celebrated my 30th Sobriety Birthday,” he wrote in an Instagram post, accompanying a photo of the cards and gifts he received to mark this important occasion in his life.

“So many lovely cards, flowers and chips from my sons, David, friends in the Program, staff at the office and in our homes,” he wrote.

“I’m truly a blessed man. If I hadn’t finally taken the big step of asking for help 30 years ago, I’d be dead,” he admitted.

“Thank-you from the bottom of my heart to all the people who have inspired and supported me along the way. 🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️😇😇” he concluded.

On this day last year, Sir Elton shared a similar Instagram post to mark his 29th year of sobriety, writing that all those years ago, “I was a broken man. I finally summoned up the courage to say 3 words that would change my life: ‘I need help.’ Thank-you to all the selfless people who have helped me on my journey through sobriety. I am eternally grateful.”