Kerry Washington And ‘Scandal’ Cast Reunite For ‘Stars In The House’

The gladiators were back in action — for one night, at least, as Kerry Washington came together with members of the “Scandal” cast for a special “Stars in the House”-hosted reunion to benefit COVID-19 relief.

During the livestream, Washington (Olivia Pope) was joined by costars Tony Goldwyn (President Fitzgerald Grant), Bellamy Young (President Mellie Grant), Jeff Perry (Cyrus Beene), Kate Burton (Vice President Sally Langston), Dan Bucatinsky (James Novak), Norm Lewis (Edison Davis), Katie Lowes (Quinn Perkins), Guillermo Díaz (Huck), Cornelius Smith (Marcus Walker), George Newburn (Charlie), Joe Morton (Rowan Pope) and executive producer/director Tom Verica.

Washington recalled the pressure in going out for the part of Olivia Pope in the Shonda Rhimes-created drama.

“It was a really coveted role,” Washington said. “There hadn’t been a Black actress as the lead of a network drama in almost 40 years, so Shonda really saw every Black actress between the age of, like, 18 to 74 at this point.”

Added Washington: “It was actually this very powerful moment for Black women in Hollywood because… we knew how special this was. We knew that none of us had seen a role like this in our lifetime — and for us — and so there was really a sense of, like, ‘May the best woman win, and whoever gets it, we will all have her back.’”