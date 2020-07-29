Director Ron Howard Doesn’t See A ‘Solo’ Sequel In The Cards

It should come as no surprise to anyone who sat through “Solo: A Star Wars Story”, but the film’s director says there are no plans to make a second movie chronicling the further adventures of young Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich).

In a conversation with Andy Cohen for his SiriusXM Radio Andy channel, Ron Howard said it was unlikely there would be a sequel.

“Well, there’s no sequel planned now,” Howard told Cohen, adding that “it’s amazing to be a part of a ‘Star Wars’ movie that seems to be a kind of underground hit, which is not what you’d expect, but that’s been an odd, strange journey for that movie.”

Cohen also asked Howard — who took over “Solo” after original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were reportedly fired — to confirm rumours that George Lucas offered him the job of directing “Star Wars: Episode 1 —The Phantom Menace”, but he turned it down.

“Well, it wasn’t quite that clear and concrete,” Howard explained. “There was no script, you know. It was kind of a casual conversation where I was mixing something up at Skywalker Ranch and he said, ‘You know, I think technology has just about reached the point where I can do the next three. Would you wanna do one? I’d like to get Steven [Spielberg], maybe Bob Zemeckis…”

Added Howard: “Ultimately I said the same thing to George that Bob Z and Steven said, which was, ‘You should do this yourself, George.’ And that’s ultimately what he did. I don’t wanna make too much of that. I was flattered he thought about it…”