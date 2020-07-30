Taylor Swift Shares Music Video For New Version Of ‘Cardigan’, ‘Cabin In Candlelight’

By Becca Longmire.

Taylor Swift surprised fans with another new release this week.

The musician, who dropped her newest album folklore last week, shared a new version of her latest single, “Cardigan”, but announced it would only be available for 24 hours.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Reacts To Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ After She Reportedly Revealed The Name Of His And Blake Lively’s Baby Daughter

Swift titled the new version “Cabin In Candlelight”. It’s available as a digital download, and on CD, Vinyl and 12″ vinyl until midnight on July 30.

The singer also released a music video for the song, taking fans behind-the-scenes on her surprise new album’s photo shoot.

Swift’s album was quick to break records last week, with it selling over 1.3 million copies across the globe in just one day.

Over on Spotify, it broke the world record for most first day album streams by a female artist at 80.6 million and on Apple Music, it was the most-streamed pop album in 24 hours at 35.47 million.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP