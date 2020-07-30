Taylor Swift Shares Music Video For New Version Of ‘Cardigan’, ‘Cabin In Candlelight’

Taylor Swift surprised fans with another new release this week.

The musician, who dropped her newest album folklore last week, shared a new version of her latest single, “Cardigan”, but announced it would only be available for 24 hours.

Swift titled the new version “Cabin In Candlelight”. It’s available as a digital download, and on CD, Vinyl and 12″ vinyl until midnight on July 30.

The singer also released a music video for the song, taking fans behind-the-scenes on her surprise new album’s photo shoot.

The video for cardigan “cabin in candlelight” version is out now using new behind-the-scenes footage from the album photoshoot. You can watch it here: https://t.co/rsSvCRO6P3 pic.twitter.com/7lAbxpLybG — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 30, 2020

Swift’s album was quick to break records last week, with it selling over 1.3 million copies across the globe in just one day.

Over on Spotify, it broke the world record for most first day album streams by a female artist at 80.6 million and on Apple Music, it was the most-streamed pop album in 24 hours at 35.47 million.