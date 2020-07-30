Ashley Graham Talks Embracing Her Stretch Marks And Not Photoshopping Her ‘Mom Bod’ In Stunning Swimwear Shoot

Ashley Graham speaks about her new “mom bod” and why she didn’t Photoshop the images for her latest “Swimsuits For All” shoot in an interview with People.

Graham’s husband Justin Ervin shot the photos at their home in Nebraska six months after welcoming their son Isaac on January 18.

The model looks stunning as she poses in a series of bikinis for the snaps.

She shares, “There’s always a question of what do you want us to retouch, and what do you want us to take out? And I said, ‘Nothing,’ except from a clamp holding up the DIY backdrop. I want everybody to know genuinely… I want people to see who I am because everybody has a story.”

Graham left her stretch marks in the photos to encourage others to feel proud of their bodies.

“A lot of women I speak to have image issues, body issues around confidence. I want them to understand that we all have things that society has told us to cover up and why do we need to do that? So here I am with mine out and about and proud.”

She says of the gorgeous images, “It looks so simple and beautiful, but powerful. I’ve got more weight on me. I’ve stretch marks, and in the beginning I really had to have a lot of conversations with myself and tell myself, ‘Okay, new body, new mindset.’

“But after this photoshoot, I felt so empowered because I was like, ‘Yes. I look good. I feel good. This is my new mom bod.'”