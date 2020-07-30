Snoop Dogg Won’t Put Eminem On His Top 10 Rappers List

Eminem doesn’t make Snoop Dogg’s all-time list.

Appearing on “The Breakfast Club” this week, Snoop credited Dr. Dre with his influence over the rap world, and said the only reason Eminem is in the conversation for the top 10 rappers of all time is thanks to the legendary producer.

“Eminem! ‘The Great White Hope’. White rappers had zero respect in rap. Let’s keep that one thou-wow,” Snoop said. “[Dre] has probably put Eminem in the position where he would be considered one of the top 10 rappers ever.

“I don’t think so, but the game feels like that he’s top 10 lyricists and all that that comes with it. That’s just because he’s with Dr. Dre and Dr. Dre helped him find the best Eminem that he could find.”

Pushed on why he wouldn’t put Eminem in his personal top 10, Snoop responded, “There’s some n****s in the ’80s that [Eminem] can’t f**k with. Like Rakim, like Big Daddy Kane, like KRS-One, like LL Cool J … Like Ice Cube.”

That said, the rapper said Eminem is “one of my teammates, one of my brothers. But when you’re talking about this hip-hop s**t that I can’t live without, I can live without that.”

Earlier this year, Eminem listed his own top rappers list, and Snoop didn’t make an appearance.