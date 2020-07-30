Selena Gomez Explains Why She Hasn’t Been Posting Much On Social Media Lately

Selena Gomez updating fans Wednesday on why she’s been absent on social media recently.

Gomez, who has 184 million followers on Instagram, said in a video clip: “Hey! I wanted to take some time to do a quick message for you guys because I haven’t been posting that much.

“I just wanted to let you know that I love you guys and I miss you and there’s so many exciting things coming up that I can’t wait to share with all of you.

“I just think at the beginning of this year, with everything going on, it felt a little insensitive to post things that may be a little just… joyful or celebratory, it was really hard for me.”

The singer said she’d be posting gradually and thanked fans for their constant support.

“And, I’ve taken the time to learn, truly learn about what’s going on and I continue to make that my priority,” Gomez added.

“But, just letting you know that I’m going to be a little bit more involved and I’m just sending more love and gonna show you some more of my personal stuff and what I have been doing. But, thank you for being here, and thank you for supporting me always and I will talk to you soon.”

Gomez has still been posting on the social media site, just not as often as she had in the past.

The star celebrated her 28th birthday on July 22 and shared a few snaps from her party.

She’s also spoken up about the Black Lives Matter movement on numerous occasions, handing over her Instagram login to Black activists and community leaders to share their experiences and perspectives with her followers over the past few months.