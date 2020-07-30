Celebs React To 4.2 Magnitude L.A. Earthquake On Twitter

An earthquake hit Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley Thursday morning.

The 4.2-magnitude quake caused no significant damage or immediate injuries, Deadline reported.

Celebs in the area tweeted reactions to the rumbling:

who else felt that earthquake? pic.twitter.com/TAKsOTCeHN — nope (@LilNasX) July 30, 2020

Yes! We are a-flutter. & all four of us in one bed now. I’m hanging off the edge. Shoes by the bed & pillows ready to cover our heads if it happens again!! https://t.co/XKb7JRGDlu — Lisa Loeb (@LisaLoeb) July 30, 2020

Earthquake woke me up!!!! — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) July 30, 2020

Yep, and my dog is currently in my mouth. — Nia Vardalos (@NiaVardalos) July 30, 2020

My children are in my arms and we are awake too early because of that earthquake but now they’re discussing how their ninja skills would totally help in this time 🤣💁🏼‍♀️ I’m just happy they’re more interested and curious about it and less scared. Hallelujah! https://t.co/MHm925Ezd6 — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) July 30, 2020

Yeesh. Earthquake — Jesse Lee Soffer (@jesseleesoffer) July 30, 2020

That SCARED THE FUCK OUT OF ME — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) July 30, 2020

Now I'm questioning everything… should I be sleeping with shoes on — TINASHE (@Tinashe) July 30, 2020

Like we need this. #earthquake — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) July 30, 2020

Wellllll either there was an earthquake or a ghost just shook tf outta me while I was sleeping — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 30, 2020

Felt the earthquake and…I liked it! — billy eichner (@billyeichner) July 30, 2020