Arkells Release First ‘Campfire Chords’ Single With Video Shot On iPhone By Max Kerman

Arkells have been one busy band during the pandemic. Not only did they spend weeks doing daily live “Flatten The Curve” music classes on Instagram and make graduates happy with their anthem “Years In The Making”, the Hamilton-based band also reimagined their biggest hits for a new project, Campfire Chords.

Taking a break from their intended studio album, the band went back to their roots to revisit their songs and explore new takes on their trademark singalongs. Recorded independently in their bedrooms, Campfire Chords is set to be released on August 20.

RELATED: Arkells Perform Graduation Surprise For Fan During ‘Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble’

The pandemic marks the longest the band have spent off the road and apart, socially distancing for four months.

“While we haven’t had concerts lately, we still have music in the kitchen, parks, backyards, docks, and campfires. With songs about the essentials in life – love, friendship, community, and optimism – Arkells’ Campfire Chords will feel like an old friend, here to keep you company,” a press release from the band reads.

Asking themselves “Does it pass the campfire test?” while working on new music, Arkells want their songs to be able to be “stripped to its core and be sung around a campfire.”

RELATED: Arkells Host ‘Flatten The Curve Music Class’ Live On Instagram

Their latest single “Quitting You” is an ode to “finding comfort in the people closest to you” and features a music video shot on iPhone by band frontman Max Kerman.

Arkells will perform their new track live for the first time on August 2, as part of the NHL’s opening weekend on Sportsnet’s Budweiser #OneTeam Tribute during the Maple Leafs v Blue Jackets game. The band will also perform “Years In The Making”, marking the first time the band will have performed together in over four months since lockdown began. The #OneTeam special will serve as a tribute to frontline workers and healthcare heroes who made it possible for a return of hockey.

See the full Campfire Chords tracklisting below.