Beyoncé Delivers Special Message And Shares Never-Before-Seen ‘Black Is King’ Footage

Beyoncé delivered a special message to fans on Thursday’s “Good Morning America” before Friday’s premiere of “Black Is King”.

“Black Is King” is based on the music from The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack, which was released last year.

“The film reimagines the lessons from the 2019 blockbuster for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns,” Disney said on Sunday. Many artists featured on The Lion King: The Gift album will also make appearances on “Black Is King”.

RELATED: Blue Ivy Makes Sweet Cameo In Beyoncé’s New Trailer For ‘Black Is King’

Bey said on “GMA”: “‘Black Is King’ is finally here. I am so excited you guys get to watch it tonight on Disney+. It has been a year in the making.

“I worked with a diverse group of very gifted directors and actors and creatives from all over the world to reimagine the story of the ‘Lion King’. The narrative unfolds through music videos, fashion, dance, beautiful natural settings, and raw talent.”

EXCLUSIVE: A special message from @Beyonce with never-before-seen footage from #BlackIsKing! The visual album streams TOMORROW exclusively on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/tPFC9gGY9o — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 30, 2020

The singer continued, “But it all started in my backyard, so from my house to Johannesburg to Ghana to London to Belgium to the Grand Canyons it was truly a journey to bring this film to life and my hope for this film is that it shifts the global perception of the word ‘Black’, which has always meant inspiration and love and strength and beauty to me.

“‘Black Is King’ means Black is regal and rich in history and purpose and image. I hope you all love it. I hope you enjoy it and I hope you all see it tonight.”

RELATED: New Trailer, Poster Unveiled For Beyoncé’s Visual Album ‘Black Is King’

The visual album features an amazing cast, which includes Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong’o, Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams, and Bey and Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy.