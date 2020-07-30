Ice-T Reveals Family’s Close Call With COVID-19

Ice-T has shared a stark warning about the realities of contracting COVID-19 after the virus put one of the rapper’s family members “on his back.”

During an appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon“, the “Law & Order: SVU” star discussed how his father-in-law was hospitalized for a month due to pneumonia caused by COVID-19.

“It’s easy to say, ‘Oh, I can’t catch it,’ but once you know people… I know about eight people who’ve passed away. So, I don’t need more proof than that that I don’t wanna play with it,” cautioned the actor.

Ice-T’s father-in-law Steve Austin caught the illness after initially being ‘anti-mask’. “I hate to say it but Coco’s dad is a Harley-Davidson-riding, no-mask-wearing type of dude. And it put him on his back,” he said.

“By the time he went to the hospital he had pneumonia in two lungs.”

“They held him for about three days in the ICU. Then they call you and make those next-of-kin calls, and that’s when it’s scary. We might have to put him on a ventilator. And it took him a month to make it out of the hospital, God bless him.”

Although Austin is now home, Ice-T revealed that his father-in-law’s lungs have been left damaged indefinitely. “COVID attacks your lungs and it can leave your lungs ruined,” he said.