Drake Commissions Diamond Tupac Chains Worth $300,000 Each

Drake is paying tribute to Tupac with some serious bling.

This week on his Instagram Story, Drake showed off a pair of chains he had made by Jason of Beverly Hills, featuring the head of the late rap icon, adorned with diamond and gold.

In a post from the official Jason of Beverly Hills account, the company thanked Drake for giving them the project:

According to Complex, each pendant and chain is worth an estimated $300,000, with the chains featuring 70 carats of white and natural yellow diamonds.

The chains took about 150 hours over five weeks to create and were based on a concept by Drake.