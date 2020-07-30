TIFF Unveils Full Slate Of Films, Including Regina King’s Directorial Debut, New Movies Starring Olivia Colman, Frances McDormand

The full film lineup for the 2020 edition of TIFF is here and it includes directorial offerings from Halle Berry, Regina King, and Viggo Mortensen.

While the festival usually boasts more than 300 titles, this year’s slimmed-down fest comprises just 50 feature films, which will screen in a combined digital and in-person festival. Of this year’s slate, 45 per cent are directed by women.

Regina King’s directorial debut “One Night In Miami” will premiere at the festival. The drama is a fictionalized account of a meeting between Muhammad Ali, Sam Cooke, Malcolm X, and Jim Brown as they plot to change the course of history in the segregated southern U.S.

More actors stepping behind the camera for TIFF premieres include Berry for her MMA drama “Bruised”, in which she stars alongside Canadian Shamier Anderson, and Mortensen, who directs the Canadian co-production “Falling”, about a conservative father who moves from his rural farm to live with his gay son’s family in Los Angeles.

“Nomadland” starring Oscar winner Frances McDormand and directed by Chloe Zhao joins the lineup, which includes the opening-night selection, Spike Lee’s “David Byrne’s American Utopia”. “Nomadland” is one of the festival season’s most-buzzed-about titles and will also play the Venice Film Festival and the New York Film Festival. In the drama, McDormand plays a woman who embarks on a modern-day journey across the country by van following the economic collapse of her company in rural Nevada. The film marks McDormand’s first role since her Oscar-winning turn in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”.

Newly announced highlights of the program include a new documentary by Werner Herzog, “The Father” starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman, the Rosamund Pike gangster thriller “I Care A Lot” with Peter Dinklage, Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf as a couple dealing with the fallout of a tragedy in “Pieces Of A Woman”, Naomi Watts as a paralyzed woman in “Penguin Bloom” with Andrew Lincoln, and “Shadow In The Cloud” featuring Chloe Grace Moretz as a WWII pilot.

Previously announced films include Idris Elba’s urban horseback riding drama “Concrete Cowboy”, a re-teaming of Mads Mikkelsen and “The Hunt” director Thomas Vinterberg for “Another Round”, the Mark Wahlberg drama “Good Boy Bell”, and “Ammonite” starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan as lovers.

The 45th edition of TIFF will close things out with the post-partition Indian drama “A Suitable Boy”.

TIFF will run September 10 to 19 and will include a mix of physical screenings and drive-ins, digital screenings, virtual red carpets, and online industry talks. The full list of TIFF titles playing the festival is available on tiff.net.