Natasha Richardson’s Son Micheál Says He Still Can’t ‘Fully Comprehend’ His Mom’s Tragic Death: ‘The Pain Was Too Overwhelming’

Micheál Richardson spoke about his late mom Natasha’s tragic accident during an interview with Vanity Fair.

The 25-year-old, who was just 13 when his mother died of a brain hemorrhage at age 45 after a skiing accident in 2009, said, “I think the pain was a little too overwhelming. I think the mind is very powerful, and subconsciously, or unconsciously, it can protect you. That’s what it did when she passed. I just pushed it aside and didn’t want to deal with it.

“I don’t, even still, think that I’ve fully comprehended it, and that seems to be a similar journey to a lot of people I’ve spoken to,” Richardson added. “Fifty-year-olds who lost their parents when they were 12, 13… One day they’re out gardening, and something comes over them and they just break down.”

Liam Neeson and Natasha Richardson arrive at the BFI 52 London Film Festival: ‘The Other Man’ Premiere at the Odeon West End on October 17, 2008 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Richardson was also asked for his favourite of his parents’ movies. For his mother, he cited the 1998 remake of “The Parent Trap”: “Just based off of who she is and how I remember her, it has to be ‘The Parent Trap’.

“That’s more or less what she was like. She was this sweet, amazing mother figure—my best friend. She had these amazing, big welcomes when we’d come home or she would come home.”

“Darling!” he said, imitating her. “I’m so lucky because I have her captured on film.”

Richardson also spoke about being in lockdown with his dad Liam Neeson and brother Daniel.

He admitted, “I’m 25, so I was leaving the nest pretty recently, four or five years ago. I get along with my dad and my brother… We’re all great friends. But after three and a half months of this, it’s like, Oh, boy. You start longing for that independence again.”

Richardson, who changed his surname two years ago to honour his late mother, is now set to star in “Made in Italy” alongside his father, with the movie mirroring the pair’s own journey with grief.

A synopsis for the film reads, “A London artist and his estranged son try to mend their relationship as they work together to repair a dilapidated house in Italy.”