Seth Rogen Wanted To Make ‘Pineapple Express 2’ But Sony Said No

Seth Rogen has revealed why the sequel to “Pineapple Express” never got made, despite the first film making over $115 million.

Appearing on “The Howard Stern Show”, the actor was questioned about a possible “Pineapple Express 2”.

“We tried to make one and, thanks to the Sony hack, you can actually find the email when Sony decided to kill the movie and not make it,” recalled Rogen. “So it was something we were very open to several years ago but Sony was not that interested in it.”

Stern then suggested that some studios might be afraid to make movies featuring “drug humour” because they’re afraid to look stupid.

“Probably,” replied Rogen. “That’s not a fear I have!

“It’s a tough genre, I will say. Like when we made ‘Pineapple Express’, there was not a lot of great weed movies. As we would tell people we were making a weed action movie they looked at us like we were f*****g so stupid and crazy.”

Revealing the real reason why he believes a sequel never happened, Rogen said: “I think we probably wanted too much money.”

He added: “Studios, they don’t like giving away money. It’s a weird thing!”

After Gary Dell’Abate admitted he shared a pipe recently, Stern asked Rogen if he would do the same during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Absolutely not,” he laughed. “I don’t know if anyone’s sharing a joint again any time soon.”