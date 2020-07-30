Australian TV Exec Recalls ‘Ellen’ Show Encounter Amid Accusations Of Toxic Work Environment

More information is trickling out about the allegedly toxic work culture at “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

Following the recent announcement that the beloved chat show is being internally investigated by WarnerMedia over the accusations of bullying and others troubling incidents, Australia’s “Today” show executive Neil Breen opened up about his own experience with the “Ellen” staff.

DeGeneres was preparing to interview entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins in Melbourne, Breen told 4BC.

“The producer called us aside and said, ‘Now Neil, no one is to talk to Ellen. You don’t talk to her, you don’t approach her, you don’t look at her. She’ll come in, she’ll sit down, she’ll talk to Richard and then Ellen will leave,’” he recalled.

He then added that he did not know whether the rules came from DeGeneres personally “because I never got to talk to her.”

“I have no idea whether she’s a nice person or not, I wouldn’t have a clue. But I can tell you the people who work with her walked on eggshells the whole time. We’re there to do an interview to promote what she’s doing, but you can’t look at her? Someone get real.”