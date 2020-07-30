Anthony Mackie Calls Out Marvel’s ‘Unawareness Problem’ On Race

Anthony Mackie has more to say on Marvel’s issues with race.

The “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” star previously called out the studio in an appearance on Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” series.

“It really bothered me that I’ve done seven Marvel movies where every producer, every director, every stunt person, every costume designer, every PA, every single person has been white,” he had said. “I’m like, that’s more racist than anything else. Because, if you only hire the Black people for the Black movie, are you saying they’re not good enough when you have a mostly white cast?”

But in a new interview with Fatherly, the actor clarified his comments.

“I’ll say this: I don’t think what’s happening is a racism problem. I think it’s an unawareness problem,” he explained. “With Marvel, I really think with most companies, they feel like they’re doing what they should be doing. In no way, shape, or form, is it enough. My big thing is, put your money where your mouth is. You can’t cast a Black dude as one of your main superheroes and not expect him to have that conversation. It’s just in my DNA to have that conversation.”

Mackie continued, “It’s a huge opportunity for me to be part of the Marvel universe so it’s my job to make sure the Marvel universe is as good as it can be,” Anthony told Fatherly. “Anyone who’s big in our industry, if they have a party at their house, their party is 98 per cent white. If you go to their office and their office is 98 per cent white, that reflects their reality.”