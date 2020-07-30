Lynda Carter Reveals She Still Has Her ‘Wonder Woman’ Bracelets

The “Wonder Woman” series has been off the air for over 40 years, but star Lynda Carter still has one of the iconic props.

On Wednesday, the actress, 69, revealed she holds her gold bullet-blocking cuffs near and dear. She wore them in every episode of the superhero series.

“For many years, Wonder Woman fans have asked: Do you still have the bracelets?” Carter captioned a photo of herself wearing the bracelets. “I think there’s a certain association between a superhero and her costume or accessories that makes the bracelets so appealing. Here’s the secret, though: it was never about the bracelets. The power of Wonder Woman lies within every woman and girl who dares to be bold and brave in this world.”

She added, “That said… the answer is yes. I do have the bracelets, and wearing them still makes me feel like a total bada**! 💫.”

Carter starred as Wonder Woman in the TV series that ran between 1975 and 1979 for three seasons.