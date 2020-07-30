Garth Brooks Reveals Daughter’s Coronavirus Diagnosis: ‘All You Do Is Pray Your Knee Bones Off’

At a press conference Wednesday Garth Brooks revealed his 24-year-old daughter Allie tested positive for coronavirus.

Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood cancelled a performance a few weeks ago due to possible exposure to the deadly virus, and now he’s providing more details.

Although Brooks hadn’t recently seen his youngest daughter, whom he shares with his first wife Sandy Mahl, he said her husband “works with us every day,” which is why everyone got tested.

Allie quarantined for 14 days after she tested positive, and is fine now except for a sore throat, Brooks confirmed, according to ABC News.

“As a parent, nobody knows what COVID is going to do in the future so you just watch over them,” the country crooner shared. “You pray a lot and hopefully she will come out of this thing with just that.”

He continued, “As parents like you, like me, all you do is pray your knee bones off and hopefully following the guidelines so hopefully your family doesn’t have to experience this.”

Brooks added that he and Yearwood, who both tested negative for COVID-19, had used quarantine “as a time to face everything, ’cause now you can’t leave, you can’t walk away. This is probably, you know, the blessing and the curse.”

He said the past few months had “probably been the most we’ve ever gone through as a couple,” but insisted, “What’s on the other side is so great, especially when you are with the right one.”

Brooks’ comments come as he revealed he would no longer be running for the prestigious CMA Entertainer of the Year award, which he’s won seven times.