Richard Flood, Anthony Hill Become ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Series Regulars As Stefania Spampinato Moves To ‘Station 19’

“Grey’s Anatomy” is welcoming two of its cast members back as series regulars.

Deadline reported Thursday that the long-running medical drama is bumping Richard Flood and Anthony Hill up to regular players for the show’s upcoming 17th season.

Additionally, recurring star Stefania Spampinato will be making the leap from “Grey’s” to the spin-off drama “Station 19”.

“I am so excited to add Anthony Hill, Stefania Spampinato and Richard Flood to the ‘Station 19’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ families,” Showrunner Krista Vernoff said. “They are huge talents who made a big impact with our fans, with our casts, and with our writers who are eager to write more for them.”

Flood joined “Grey’s” last season as Dr. Cormac Hayes, the new paediatric surgeon at Grey Sloan. Hill, meanwhile, guest-starred last season in a single episode as Dr. Winston Ndugu.

Spampinato has been with “Grey’s” for the last three seasons.