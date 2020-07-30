Evan Rachel Wood Plays A Con Artist In New ‘Kajillionaire’ Trailer

Evan Rachel Wood takes on the role of a con artist in the new trailer for Miranda July’s “Kajillionaire”.

The film, which Focus Features picked out of Sundance this year, also stars Richard Jenkins, Debra Winger and Gina Rodriguez.

A synopsis reads, “Two con artists have spent 26 years training their only daughter to swindle, scam and steal at every turn.”

“During a desperate and hastily conceived heist, they charm a stranger into joining them, only to have their entire world turned upside down.”

The trailer sees Wood’s character Old Dolio eventually start to question her family life and why her parents don’t show love for her in the same way other parents show their kids.

Jenkins’ character Robert’s daughter learned how to forge signatures before she could write.

“Kajillionaire” is director July’s third feature film, her first since “The Future” back in 2011.

It’s set to be released in theatres Sept. 18.