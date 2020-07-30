Michael Jordan Applauds Tiger Woods For Changing The Game Of Golf: ‘It’s Not A White Guy’s Sport’ Anymore

Michael Jordan has nothing but love for Tiger Woods.

The basketball icon, 57, gushed about his longtime pal with Cigar Aficionado, praising the golf pro for evolving the game from a “white man’s sport.”

But when Jordan was asked who the “G.O.A.T.” (greatest of all time) of golf is, Woods or Jack Nicklaus, the former Bulls player says both are great.

“Obviously Jack won more during the time he played,” he said, adding, “Tiger evolved it to where it crossed a lot of different boundaries – where it’s not just a white guy’s sport.”

“Now, does that constitute him being the greatest? Does that mean he’s any less than Jack – I think [the sentiment] is unfair.”

Jordan took his explanation further, comparing himself to Boston Celtics’ Bill Russell.

“I won 6 championships, Bill Russell won 11 – does that make Bill Russell better than me or make me better than him? No, because we played at different eras,” he said.

Jordan continued, “So, when you try to equate who’s the greatest of all time, it’s an unfair parallel. It’s an unfair choice. I think those are the demons that obviously Tiger had to live with and he’s gonna be challenged, he’s gonna be graded upon that but for me, I think they’re both great. I would never say one is greater than the other.”