‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Dustin Milligan Causes Surge In Donations To Yellowknife Organizations

“Schitt’s Creek” actor Dustin Milligan celebrated his 35th birthday in the best way.

The selfless star decided to use the occasion to raise money for some local organizations in Yellowknife.

Taking to Twitter, Milligan told fans that his birthday wish this year was for people to make donations to the Arctic Indigenous Wellness Foundation, the Yellowknife Women’s Society, the Rainbow Coalition of Yellowknife and the Nina West Foundation.

my only hbd wish — please watch this then click the link!https://t.co/DtPI6ZjdHx pic.twitter.com/ZGvWfzrSd8 — Dustin Milligan (@DustinWMilligan) July 29, 2020

“Thank you very much for all the birthday wishes. If you can give, please, please, please do,” he said while making the appeal.

Donations began to roll in to each of the organizations, with some of them reporting an overnight surge after the video was posted on Tuesday.

Speaking to CBC, Chelsea Thacker, executive director of Rainbow Coalition of Yellowknife, revealed that they received roughly $300 from multiple people.

“I saw it and it blew up overnight,” she added. “It definitely was a massive influx compared to what we’re used to. I would say we receive a donation once a month and we received over 10 in the span of a few hours.”

Meanwhile, Neesha Rao, the interim executive director of the Yellowknife Women’s Society, said that their organization received about $200.