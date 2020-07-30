Criminals Watch Out For ‘Teenage Bounty Hunters’ On Netflix

Netflix is previewing your next binge.

On Thursday, the streaming service debuted the first trailer for the new series “Teenage Bounty Hunters”.

“Rebelling against their buttoned-up Southern community, sixteen-year-old fraternal twin sisters Sterling (Maddie Phillips) and Blair (Anjelica Bette Fellini) Wesley team up with veteran bounty hunter Bowser Jenkins (Kadeem Hardison) for an over-the-top adventure as they dive into the world of bail skipping baddies and suburban secrets while trying to navigate high school drama – love, sex, and study hall,” reads the official description.

The 10-episode first season hails from “American Princess” creator Kathleen Jordan and is executive produced by Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann, Robert Sudduth and Blake McCormick.

“Teenage Bounty Hunters” premieres on August 14.