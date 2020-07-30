Post Malone Shares His Views On Chainsmokers Concert Controversy

Post Malone has weighed in on the Chainsmokers’ controversial drive-in concert.

The rapper and singer joined Joe Rogan for an epic four-hour long podcast.

RELATED: Post Malone Reveals He’s Had Multiple UFO Sightings

The conversation opened up with the pair drinking a Bud Light and announcing that they’d both taken psychedelic mushrooms.

While discussing the controversy surrounding the recent ‘Smokers car concert in the Hamptons, Rogan questioned why there has been so much public outrage about people watching the show from their vehicles.

“What the f–k is wrong with that?” he asked.

It was then made clear to the host that concertgoers were “all standing around” and not staying in their cars.

After taking a look at the safety precautions undertaken by the venue and the show’s organizers, Malone said he didn’t think the fault was fully on the band.

RELATED: Post Malone Reportedly Wants To Launch A World Beer Pong League

“It depends on intent, I think,” he mused. “Are there cars there? Was it a drive-in concert?… that’s not on them if the people got out of the cars.

“Cuz I know the boys in the group, sweet guys… I think it was a s–t show that just got out of f–ing hand,” he added.

During the lengthy conversation, Malone also discussed the occasions when he claims to have seen UFOs throughout his life.

RELATED: Post Malone Hopes To ‘Make Something Beautiful’ Out Of ‘Dark Time In America’

Pointing to recent sightings which he experienced in Utah, where he currently lives, and Southern California, he said: “I used to live in Tarzana… It looked kind of like — it sounds corny — but like a classic forcefield … it’s kind of like a dome in a circular shape.

“And I’m like, ‘How did no one else see this?’ But I was there with like four other f**kin’ people, and they saw it too.”