HBO Does A Deep Dive Into The Sex-Trafficking Cult NXIVM With New Docuseries ‘The Vow’

HBO is bringing viewers inside the sex-trafficking cult NXIVM.

The network dropped a new teaser for their upcoming docuseries “The Vow” on Thursday, which explores NXIVM founder Keith Raniere and the accusations of sex trafficking and abuse against him and his followers.

The series will also take a look at the experiences of NXIVM members.

Raniere was convicted of sex trafficking and racketeering last year. Former “Smallville” star Allison Mack was also charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labour conspiracy.

The series is from directors Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer.

“The Vow” premieres August 23.