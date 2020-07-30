First Look At Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman In New Drama ‘Hunter’s Creed’

A new trailer has just been unveiled for “Hunter’s Creed”, a faith-based movie featuring Duane “Dog” Chapman of “Dog the Bounty Hunter” fame.

Directed by Justin Jackola and written by Ken Miyamoto, the film — which had originally been titled “Hunting God” — tells an “inspirational story about keeping faith even in the face of great personal loss.”

According to the synopsis, a man grieving the recent death of his wife “reunites with his church buddies to film the hunting show they’ve always wanted to make together. Before long, he senses a dark presence in the woods eventually bringing him face to face with death — and his faith.”

Chapman, who plays himself, is joined by actors Wesley Truman Daniel, Mickey O’Sullivan, Ann Sonneville, John Victor Allen, James Errico and LaDios Muhammad.

“Casting Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman was the perfect addition to the project as he channels his own life experiences to the big screen,” said Yolanda Macias, EVP, content acquisitions, digital sales and studio relations at Cinedigm, which recently picked up the rights to the film. “We look forward to bringing this unique take on the faith genre to viewers this fall.”

“It’s a film about seeking truth and finding yourself, and if you know anything about Dog’s personal story, you know he embodies exactly that,” added Jackola. “It’s not your everyday faith film. While there are parts of the film that evoke emotion and are relatable with loss, the scenes in the woods are a fresh take on a group of hunting buddies having fun mixed with some unexplainable elements that keep you on the edge of your seat.”

“Hunter’s Creed” is scheduled to be released in October 2020.