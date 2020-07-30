Sam Smith Brings In Burna Boy For Catchy New Track ‘My Oasis’

Sam Smith has recruited Burna Boy for the brand new track “My Oasis”.

The tune is a follow-up to the Smith’s collab with Demi Lovato, “I’m Ready”, and is jam-packed with dreamy lyrics.

“You play with my emotions/I’m flowing like the ocean/I pray for your devotion/’Cause there’s nothing I can do when it comes to you,” the duo sings.

Smith co-wrote the single with Jimmy Napes and Burna Boy.

“This track has been a beautiful release of emotions for me during this time,” the “Stay With Me” singer said about “My Oasis” in a statement.

Smith was gearing up to debut a new record earlier this year, To Die For, when the coronavirus pandemic hit. They decided to indefinitely postpone the LP and rename it, though it is unclear when it will be released.