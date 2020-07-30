Jeremy Pope To Play Sammy Davis Jr. In Ryan Murphy-Produced ‘Scandalous!’

Recently seen as an aspiring screenwriter in Ryan Murphy’s what-if Netflix saga “Hollywood”, Jeremy Pope has just landed a new role playing one of the most beloved entertainers of the 20th century.

Entertainment Weekly reports that Pope has been cast as legendary Rat Packer Sammy Davis Jr. in “Scandalous!”, a new drama exec produced by Murphy and Janet Mock, who’s also served as producer, writer and director on “Hollywood” and “Pose”.

“Scandalous!” will recount Davis’ then-controversial relationship with white actress Kim Novak (who has yet to be cast) in 1957, with the couple hit by a vicious racist backlash.

According to EW, the script comes from Matthew Fantaci, and is desribed as “a ‘Romeo and Juliet’-esque story of old Hollywood.”

“Scandalous!” is reportedly being “shopped around” while an actress is sought to portray Novak.