Lupita Nyong’o Celebrates Her Brother’s Wedding Through FaceTime Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Lupita Nyong’o is celebrating her brother and his wedding, virtually.

The actress took to Instagram to congratulate her little bro, Peter (Junior) Nyong’o, and new sister-in-law as they tied the knot in Kenya this week.

But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the “Us” star was unable to join her family.

“Yup, he is off the market, folks! Sharing a moment of joy in my family’s life when my sweet, gentle, loving baby brother @juniornyongo made his declaration of love to his new bride @wanjawohoro this week,” she wrote in an Instagram post showing footage of the big day. “Welcome to the family, Wanja!”

The celebration came just days after the Oscar winner celebrated her first-ever Emmy nomination. She was nominated for her narration of the documentary “Serengeti”.