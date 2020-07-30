Lupita Nyong’o Celebrates Her Brother’s Wedding Through FaceTime Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Lupita Nyong’o is celebrating her brother and his wedding, virtually.
The actress took to Instagram to congratulate her little bro, Peter (Junior) Nyong’o, and new sister-in-law as they tied the knot in Kenya this week.
But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the “Us” star was unable to join her family.
RELATED: Lupita Nyong’o Admits Working On Film Sets Can Feel ‘Very Isolating’: ‘It’s Time-Consuming And Intense’
View this post on Instagram
Yup, he is off the market, folks! Sharing a moment of joy in my family's life when my sweet, gentle, loving baby brother @juniornyongo made his declaration of love to his new bride @wanjawohoro this week. I still cannot believe I was not physically present, but thank God for technology! Welcome to the family, Wanja! #Repost @juniornyongo ・・・ @wanjawohoro, I will walk for miles to water your roots every single day until you are too tall and impossible for anyone to ignore. My strong steadfast Acacia. Ineffable in stature and beauty. The shade of your branches will always be my refuge. 📸 : @mwanikiweddings 👔 : @houseoftayo
“Yup, he is off the market, folks! Sharing a moment of joy in my family’s life when my sweet, gentle, loving baby brother @juniornyongo made his declaration of love to his new bride @wanjawohoro this week,” she wrote in an Instagram post showing footage of the big day. “Welcome to the family, Wanja!”
RELATED: Lupita Nyong’o Surprises A Group Of Young Musicians While They Perform Her Song
The celebration came just days after the Oscar winner celebrated her first-ever Emmy nomination. She was nominated for her narration of the documentary “Serengeti”.
View this post on Instagram
For the narration of #Serengeti!! My fellow nominees in the Outstanding Narrator category, @Im.AngelaBassett, Chiwetel Ejiofor, @KareemAbdulJabbar_33 and David Attenborough, are incredible company to keep. Sending my gratitude to the whole team at @Discovery. #Emmys 🐯🐘🐵🐆🦒